Newly crowned Miss Northamptonshire to compete in national beauty pageant

A Northampton College student has been crowned Miss Northamptonshire 2025 and will now compete for a place in the Miss Teen Great Britain grand final in October.

Nicole Smith, from Moulton, is through to the next stage of the beauty pageant after impressing judges in earlier rounds with her portfolio of photographs and by taking part in a series of interviews.

At just 19, Nicole is thrilled to be named as a semi-finalist in her very first pageant and is eager to make her mark in the industry.

Nicole said: “It is incredibly exciting because being part of this industry has always been a dream of mine. Knowing I’ve already accomplished something and become a part of such an inspiring community means the world to me.

“Winning would be amazing, but no matter the outcome, I am just truly grateful for this journey and can’t wait to see what’s ahead.”

Alongside her work in beauty pageants, Nicole is currently enrolled in the Level 2 Hairdressing course at Northampton College.

She is grateful for the support the College has offered in helping her to pursue this new venture, even providing her with a space to host a fundraising day. As part of her semi-finalist requirements, she is raising £350 for the charity Together for Short Lives.

Nicole said: “The support I've received from the College throughout my beauty pageant journey has been incredible.

“Word spread so quickly that I've made it to the next stage, and everyone is beyond excited. Their encouragement means the world to me, and they are all rooting for my success.”

Jason Lancaster, Principal of Northampton College, said: “We are incredibly proud of Nicole for being crowned Miss Northamptonshire 2025 and we’ll be cheering her on every step of the way as she prepares to compete in the grand final in October.”

The Miss Teen Great Britain Grand Finals will be held on Wednesday, October 15, at the prestigious Boulevard Hotel in Blackpool. The winner will not only earn the coveted title but also walk away with a £1,000 cash prize.

Learn more about courses available at Northampton College's bases in Northampton and Daventry by visiting www.northamptoncollege.ac.uk