New Joint Chair appointed for Leicestershire Partnership and Northamptonshire Healthcare Associate University Group

Leicestershire Partnership NHS Trust (LPT) and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT), which together form an Associate University Group, have appointed a new Interim Joint Chair.

Current LPT Deputy Chair, Faisal Hussain, has been appointed Interim Joint Chair of NHFT and LPT. Faisal will start in post in November 2025, once current Chair Crishni Waring finishes her final term.

Faisal is an experienced board-level leader with over 30 years of experience across the private, public, and charitable sectors. In his time with LPT, Faisal has chaired a number of committees, including those focused on finance, performance, audit, and mental health legislation. Faisal is also Chair of the national charity, the Spinal Injuries Association, and has extensive experience in governance, financial and risk management, workforce and culture, operational performance, and stakeholder engagement.

Angela Hillery, Chief Executive, of both LPT and NHFT, said: This is an exciting appointment for both Trusts and us as a Group. Faisal brings a wealth of experience to the role, which will help continue the excellent contributions to the Group Crishni has made in the role.

I would like to thank Crishni for the difference she has made across our Group. The leadership, governance, and support Crishni has provided in her role as Chair has been critical for the improvement journey, we have been on. Her impact and legacy will endure after she has vacated the role of Joint Chair.

Faisal and Crishni will work together over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

Crishni Waring has held the role of Chair at NHFT since 2016 and LPT since 2023. Highlights of Crishni's time as Chair, have included:

NHFT moving from CQC rated requires improvement to outstanding

A focus on Equality and Inclusion, with particular support for our staff networks and the Group 'Together Against Racism' programme

An emphasis on developing our people as leaders and ensuring the wellbeing of our teams is prioritised, particularly through the COVID-19 pandemic. Crishni recently presented on leadership and culture at the annual Commonwealth Civil Society Policy Forum

Championed social value and health inequalities across LPT and our Group

Advocated for Equality, Leadership and Culture for staff, often supporting staff celebration events to ensure our staff feel valued and recognised

Supported our closer relationships with the universities, and becoming an Associate University Group

Supported the Raising Health charity to continue to grow and prosper

NHFT's Council of Governors is responsible for the recruitment of Chairs and Non-Executive Directors in NHFT; NHS England (NHSE) is responsible for recruitment in LPT. Together they made the decision to appoint Faisal as a joint interim Chair. This decision was made to ensure consistency and focus on operational delivery at a time the Group is embedding their recently launched Group Strategy and considering changes in the NHS at a national level.