New data shows Amazon’s £4.8 billion commitment to Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire

Amazon recently announced plans to invest £40 billion in the UK over the next three years (2025-2027).

New figures released today show that Amazon has invested £4.8 billion in Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire since 2010.

The figures, taken from the latest Amazon Economic Impact Report, document Amazon’s investment in the East Midlands and across the UK over the last 15 years.

The 2025 Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub features comprehensive data covering employment opportunities Amazon has generated across the region and the scope of economic activity driven by its investments including apprenticeship programmes and upskilling Amazon employees.

The figures show that the company has invested more than £6.5 billion in the East Midlands since 2010, while also upskilling more than 1,800 people across the region through career development and skills training initiatives.

The report shows that more than 190 apprentices in the East Midlands have taken part in the Amazon Apprenticeship programme in the last 15 years, while the company has created more than 8,000 full and part-time job opportunities in the East Midlands since 2010.

“Amazon is committed to strengthening the regional economy and supporting the broader East Midlands community through strategic investments, employment creation, charitable contributions and community engagement initiatives,” said Alex Barrett, Site Leader from Amazon in Daventry.

“As we maintain our commitment to regional economic development, we're enhancing our partnerships with community organisations throughout Daventry. In 2025 so far, our team has collaborated with many organisations including Northamptonshire Carers and St James’ School through volunteer engagement, product contributions and direct financial assistance. We look forward to expanding our community support initiatives in the months ahead as we continue serving customers, sellers and communities.”

This investment includes building four new fulfilment centres and new delivery stations nationwide, as well as upgrades and expansions to its existing network of over 100 operations buildings across the country.

The investment will create thousands of new permanent, full-time jobs in the UK, with the vast majority outside of London and the South East. These include 2,000 jobs at the previously announced state-of-the-art fulfilment centre in Hull and 2,000 jobs at another in Northampton, plus additional positions at new sites in the East Midlands and at delivery stations across the country.

As a top 10 private sector employer, Amazon already employs over 75,000 people in the UK, providing roles of all kinds, at all levels, across every region of the country. Amazon pays full-time employees a minimum of £28,000 per year (£30,000 in London), and will create over 60 different roles at the new sites, including positions for robotics technicians, safety experts, and mechatronic engineers.

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The West Midlands Multibank opened this year, with Birmingham Voluntary Service Council (BVSC). The initiative has donated more than 12 million surplus goods to over 800,000 families across Wales, Scotland, Greater Manchester, London, Tees Valley and Birmingham. This year, the Multibank will send 1 million orders to families across the UK.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.