New Buckby band raises the roof

St Lawrence Singers with their director, Lois Johnston

On a warm summer afternoon at the end of June, the Long Buckby Community Band (LBCB) gave their first concert at St Lawrence Church, in aid of the roof restoration fund.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band had been formed earlier this year by Musical Director Chris Music, Helen King and Donna Rowan Gold, and the concert was a joint event with the St Lawrence Singers, led by Lois Johnston. It was a free concert, though donations were gratefully received.

By the start time of 2pm, the church was packed, with an audience of over 150. Lois gave everyone an enthusiastic welcome after which Chris immediately engaged the audience with his infectious humour and a foot-tapping repertoire. It would be an exaggeration to say that by the end of the concert the audience was dancing in the aisles, but with the final numbers, YMCA and the Radetzky March, everyone was doing the moves and clapping in time. The lively rhythms of the music had the whole church buzzing with excitement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the middle section of the programme, the St Lawrence Singers sang a beautiful selection of songs, one of which was ‘A Capella’ and then completed their performance with Colours of the Wind, which was accompanied by the band.

Long Buckby Community Band at St Lawrence Church

At the end of the concert there was a raffle, and refreshments were served. Thanks to the ladies of St Lawrence Church for providing the delicious cakes! Many members of the audience stayed on to chat, enjoy a cup of tea, and bask in the sense of togetherness the afternoon had fostered.

Afterwards, Chris Music said, ’I have no words that can describe how proud I am of the band. You are all amazing!’ His words reflected the incredible effort and enthusiasm the musicians had put into their first concert. Lois Johnston added, ‘It was a very special event, for those taking part and attending. As my late father would have said - Deep Joy!’ The event made £541, and the Churchwarden of St Lawrence, Chris Banks, commented, ’It was an excellent concert and community event!’

Chris Music, MD of Long Buckby Community Band

Long Buckby Community Band welcomes new players of all ages and abilities. If you are just starting out on your musical journey or returning to play again after many years, the LBCB has a place for you! For more details, see our website: www.longbuckbyband.com We look forward to hearing from you!

D Tabor (LBCB member)