Neighbourhood news from Badby

Week commencing Thursday, October 23

Church service – Morning worship on Sunday, October 26 will be led by Susan Rose from 11am at St Mary’s. x8g3qyt

Film Society - Members can see A Complete Unknown (2024) in the village hall on Friday, October 24 evening. For membership, email [email protected] or phone Karen, evenings only, on 01327 312158.

Bulb bash - The horticultural society will be planting 1,500 mixed daffodils in the village on Saturday, November 1 until 1pm. Everyone is welcome to join in - meet outside The Maltsters at 11am. Contact Sophie Fitzhugh on 07866 428650

Church Christmas Fair posterplaceholder image
Church Christmas Fair poster

Daventry food bank - The present needs are for washing-up liquid and soap powder, as well as any tinned food. Please put any such donations in the box in the church porch.

Christmas Fair – Stalls for craft gifts and home-produce preserves will be open in warm St. Mary’s Church on Saturday, December 6, from 10am till 2pm. The organisers would be grateful for donation of any good quality, unwanted presents for sale on the church’s stall.

