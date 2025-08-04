More than 400 East Mids hit-and-run victims in five years

Ambulance crews in the East Midlands have responded to more than 400 hit-and-run collisions in just over five years, with victims ranging from young children to older people, new data reveals.

The figures, uncovered as part of a Freedom of Information request submitted to East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) by experts at RTA Law, also found 61 incidents involved teenagers or children since 2019.

Meanwhile, six incidents involved people aged 85 or over.

The most affected age group was 25-29, with 45 incidents.

Age Group Number of Hit-and-Run Incidents 05_09 7 10_14 10 15_19 44 20_24 44 25_29 45 30_34 42 35_39 38 40_44 32 45_49 17 50_54 16 55_59 17 60_64 9 65_69 5 70_74 3 75_79 5 80_84 1 85 or over 6 NA 89 Grand Total 430

When it comes to gender, males were more often involved in incidents than females.

Gender Number of Hit-and-Run Incidents Female 101 Male 261 N/A 68 Grand Total 430

Each incident also had a Despatch Code Description. Analysing this data, experts at RTA Law found 101 were classed as HIGH MECHANISM - Vehicle Vs Pedestrian.

They also looked into the term HIGH MECHANISM - Vehicle Vs Bicycle/Vehicle Vs Motorcycle. Of these, there were 37 incidents.

Rod Mitchell, from RTA Law, who submitted the Freedom of Information Request, said “If you're involved in or witness a hit-and-run, your first priority should always be safety. Move to a secure place, if possible, then call emergency services and the police immediately.

“Collect as much information as you can, vehicle details, witness contact information, and photos of the scene. Even if details seem minor, they can significantly influence your claim.

“Finally, always seek legal advice early, specialists can guide you through the process and help secure fair compensation.”

Rod’s top tips are:

Prioritise your immediate safety:

Move yourself and others out of the path of traffic to a safe spot on the pavement or roadside.

If someone is seriously injured, avoid moving them unless absolutely necessary to prevent further harm.

Contact emergency services immediately, clearly stating your location and describing injuries sustained by those involved.

Document the incident thoroughly:

Try to record the vehicle’s details, such as registration number, make, model, colour, and distinctive markings, even partial details are valuable.

Take photographs or videos from multiple angles, capturing the wider scene, specific damages to vehicles, injuries sustained, skid marks, road signs, and road conditions.

Keep a detailed record of exactly when and where the incident took place, noting weather and lighting conditions.

Secure witness evidence and report promptly:

Speak calmly to any witnesses at the scene, obtaining their full names and reliable contact information, including phone numbers and email addresses.

Report the incident to the police immediately, providing all evidence collected, even if you initially believe your injuries or damage may seem minor. Timely reporting can make a significant difference.

Seek specialist legal advice as soon as possible. Experienced road traffic solicitors can advise you on interacting with insurers, pursuing a claim, and understanding your legal rights, greatly improving your chances of obtaining compensation.