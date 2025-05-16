MND Association’s million-pound house draw partnership will unlock the door on research progress

A Northamptonshire-based charity will receive a minimum of £1 million to invest in a pioneering new research project as part of an exciting new partnership.

The MND Association, which is based at Northampton’s Moulton Park, has been chosen as the next charity partner for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, which gives those taking part the chance to win a stunning £4 million beachfront house in Sussex as well as £250,000 in cash.

As part of the partnership, the MND Association will receive at least £1 million to invest in its new Research Nurse Network – a project which will allow people living with MND to get involved in clinical trials much more quickly and accelerate progress towards the development of new treatments.

Television adverts featuring the Association’s Patron, actor Eddie Redmayne, and the house – which comes mortgage free and with all stamp duty and legal fees covered - will be broadcast from today.

Money from the Million Pound House Draw will help to fund the MND Association’s Research Nurse Network

The luxurious contemporary house is the perfect place to enjoy the summer, with a south-facing garden looking over the beach, multiple terraces and a stunning outdoor kitchen. Inside, there is a tranquil yoga room, triple-aspect kitchen and a first-floor living area with an integrated bar.

The MND Association’s Chief Executive, Tanya Curry said: “We are so grateful to Omaze for supporting our vital work, investing in cutting-edge research and supporting people with MND. There are more than 5,000 people living with MND in the UK right now. There are currently no effective treatments and no cure for this brutal disease. We want to change that.

“The funds this partnership raises will support the ongoing development of our Research Nurse Network. This nationwide team of specialist nurses will empower people, giving everyone diagnosed with MND the choice to take part in potentially life-saving clinical trials, and so speeding up life-saving research.”

MND is a terminal neurological condition which affects the brain and spinal leaving people unable to speak, eat or even breathe. The MND Association supports people living with the disease across England, Wales and Northern Ireland and is the biggest charity funder of MND research in the UK.

The MND Association's Chief Executive, Tanya Curry

Since its launch in 2020, the Omaze Million Pound Draw has raised more than £85 million for good causes.

James Oakes, President of Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is thrilled to be partnering with the MND Association for our latest house draw.

“By offering this desirable property by the beach, plus £250,000 in cash, Omaze gives people the chance to win a life-changing prize, whilst also raising money for amazing charities.

“The eventual winner is free to decide what they want to do with the house. They can move in and not have to worry about any immediate costs, thanks to the £250,000 settling in money; they can rent it out, for additional income; or they can sell up and cash in to become a multimillionaire—the choice is entirely theirs!”

The Omaze House in Sussex

He added: “Our charity partners get introduced to vast new audiences that they wouldn't otherwise reach.

“We’re tremendously proud that not only do we transform the lives of our winners, but the Omaze Community has also raised over £89 million for good causes across the UK.”

For more information about the draw and the difference it will make to the MND community visit www.mndassociation.org