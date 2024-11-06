Milly Fyfe honoured in Forty Under 40 Awards for Outstanding Contributions to Agriculture and Community

Milly Fyfe, a prominent advocate for sustainable farming, community enrichment, and food education, has been celebrated as one of the Forty Under 40 awardees in the Agriculture category.

This accolade highlights Milly’s remarkable contributions to the farming industry and her dedication to fostering resilient rural communities across Northamptonshire and beyond.

An inspiring figure in the agriculture sector, Milly has spent over 20 years advocating for change, bridging the gap between farmers and consumers, and working tirelessly to strengthen rural communities. Though she did not begin her career in farming, her impactful leadership roles have made her a respected voice within the industry.

Roles have included Chairman of the National Federation of Young Farmers Clubs, Director of the Oxford Farming Conference, Regional Manager for the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution, and Chief Executive of the Shorthorn Society. These positions reflect her commitment to agriculture and her role as a driving force in community-led initiatives.

Milly Fyfe collecting the 40 under 40 award on stage

Living with her family on a diverse livestock and arable farm in Yelvertoft, Milly is deeply integrated into her local community. From supporting the village preschool and organising community events to securing grants for environmental projects, her contributions are multifaceted. As a Grow, Cook, Eat ambassador, Milly has also helps make gardening accessible, developing educational resources and revitalising the local primary school’s sensory garden.

In 2023, she formally launched No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents, a Community Interest Company (CIC), expanding on a food blog she initiated during the pandemic to support families in preparing simple, healthy, and sustainable meals.

Her CIC is committed to inspiring families to cook from scratch using seasonal ingredients, and her efforts have been recognised through numerous awards, including being featured as a top 100 female entrepreneur by Small Business Britain and the Rose of Northamptonshire Award.

Milly’s reach extends beyond her community projects. She is a prolific writer, broadcaster, and public speaker, recently launching her own radio show, “Tastes of the Shire,” on NLive Radio to celebrate local food and farming. Her e-cookbook, featuring a foreword by HRH The Princess Royal, and an ambassador for The Farming Community Network, showcasing her commitment to supporting mental health and well-being within the farming community.

Milly Fyfe collecting the Agriculture Award at the 40 under 40 Awards ceremony at the Millennium in London

The Forty Under 40 award reflects not only Milly’s contributions to agriculture but also her dedication to fostering a sustainable, interconnected future. As she moves forward with plans to develop a Countryside Classroom with workshops, cooking classes, an honesty shop and farm-to-fork experiences, her impact promises to grow even further, helping families and communities rediscover the value of local, seasonal, and sustainable food.

The Forty Under 40 Awards honour 40 exceptional young leaders under the age of 40 who are making remarkable impacts both personally and professionally.

The awards recognise individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership, driving projects and initiatives that deliver compelling value, competitive differentiation, and measurable results. By celebrating these rising achievers, the awards aim to inspire excellence and encourage the next generation to succeed across diverse industries at a formative stage in their careers.