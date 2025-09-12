Market Harborough Building Society champions UK Savings Week with community-focused initiatives

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) is proud to support UK Savings Week (UKSW), running from 22 to 28 September 2025. Led by the Building Societies Association, this nationwide initiative encourages people to build regular saving habits, become more financially resilient, and make their money work harder. It’s an important focus, especially as research by the Financial Conduct Authority shows that 1 in 10* people currently have no cash savings at all.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark UKSW, Market Harborough is rolling out a series of activities designed to inspire and support the local community to take charge of their financial wellbeing. Throughout September, members and visitors alike are invited to explore new savings products, access interactive tools, and take the first steps towards better financial wellbeing.

Customers and new faces are welcome to visit their local branch at any time, but MHBS will also be hosting Welcome Days throughout UK Savings Week. The team will offer practical tips and the chance to explore exclusive savings products in a relaxed, jargon-free setting. Whether you're just starting out or looking to grow your money, MHBS aims to make saving feel simple and achievable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New or existing customers can also open an account or deposit into an existing one to be entered into the monthly charity prize draw - giving them the chance to win £1,000 for a local charity of their choice (T&Cs apply). Helping to support local causes and make a meaningful difference across the region is a key part of the Society’s Thrive Agenda; an initiative to help customers and communities thrive.

Celebrate UK Savings Week with Market Harborough Building Society

John Vickers, Head of Savings and Branch Operations at Market Harborough Building Society, said: “UK Savings Week is a powerful reminder of how small, consistent steps can lead to lasting financial confidence. Whether someone is just starting out or looking to make their savings work harder, our team is here to help. This UKSW is set to be bigger than ever, we’ve got lots of exciting things planned for our local community.”

MHBS is also celebrating the 250th anniversary of building societies. Further reinforcing its commitment to community-first values and long-term impact, the Society will donate a generous £250,000 to local causes over the next few years.

For more information, visit your local branch or go to mhbs.co.uk.

*//www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/more-people-have-bank-accounts-one-ten-have-no-cash-savings