M Core achieves fully let scheme at M Bowen Square

By Natalie Gribben
Contributor
Published 12th Jun 2025, 12:43 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2025, 12:52 BST

M Core is pleased to announce that M Bowen Square in Daventry is now fully let.

The 110,395 sq ft retail destination has attracted a diverse range of new tenants, including popular brands like Anytime Fitness, Indigo Sun, Papa Johns, The Works, Merkur Slots, Caprinos Pizza, and Loungers, enhancing the scheme's diversity.

In addition to this, M Core has also successfully secured a number of lease renewals, including deals with Boots, Domino’s Pizza, Salvation Army, Specsavers, Subway, Holland & Barratt, and Savers. These strategic leasing initiatives have significantly enhanced the scheme's profitability and appeal to visitors.

Martin Wade, Associate Director at LCP, part of M Core, and Asset Manager for Bowen Square, commented: "We are delighted to have achieved full occupancy at M Bowen Square. This milestone reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality retail destinations that cater to the needs of the local community.

M Bowen Square

“By securing a mix of established brands and exciting new retailers, we have created a vibrant shopping experience for visitors to Daventry."

M Bowen Square was acquired by Proudreed Real Estate in June 2020 and attracts an average footfall of over 87,000 visitors per week. M Core remains dedicated to managing and developing the asset to ensure its ongoing success for retailers and visitors alike.

LCP, part of M Core solicitor, Richard Honick, advised on the leases.

To find out more about LCP, please visit: lcpgroup.co.uk

