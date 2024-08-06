Long Buckby Rugby Club Celebrates 150th Anniversary Season

Long Buckby Rugby Club is proud to announce the celebration of its 150th anniversary season, a significant milestone in the club's history.

Founded in 1875, Long Buckby Rugby Club has been a cornerstone of the local community, fostering a love for rugby and promoting values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship across all age groups.

Throughout this landmark season, the club will be hosting a series of special events and activities to commemorate 150 years of rugby excellence.

The celebrations will begin with a launch event over the weekend of 6th – 8th September, 2024, featuring the annual Beer, Cider and Gin festival and will conclude with the 150th Anniversary Ball on the main pitch on 28th June, 2025.

Other festivities will include matches, community events, and opportunities to honour past and present players, coaches, and supporters who have contributed to the club's enduring legacy.

Minis and Juniors: Building the Future of Rugby

The Long Buckby minis and juniors have been instrumental in developing young talent and instilling a passion for the sport. With nearly 250 young players actively participating, the club provides a positive and nurturing environment for children to learn and grow. As part of the 150th-anniversary celebrations, special training sessions, matches, and fun days will be organized to engage and inspire the next generation of rugby stars.

Seniors: Continuing the Tradition of Excellence

The senior teams at Long Buckby Rugby Club have a rich tradition of competitive success and camaraderie. This season, the seniors are more motivated than ever to honour the club's history with outstanding performances on the field. Key fixtures and commemorative matches will be held, celebrating the club's achievements and setting the stage for future triumphs.

Seeking Sponsorship Partners

Long Buckby Rugby Football Club (LBRFC) is looking for key sponsorship partners to collaborate with for the 150th season. Sponsorship support will be crucial in ensuring the success of our events and activities throughout this celebratory year. Partnering with LBRFC offers a unique opportunity for local businesses to gain exposure and align with a well-respected community institution.

Join the Celebration

We invite everyone to join us in celebrating 150 years of rugby at Long Buckby Rugby Club. Whether you are a player, past player/member, supporter, or new to the sport, there are numerous ways to get involved and share in the festivities. For more information about upcoming events, sponsorship opportunities, and how to participate, please visit our website www.longbuckby.rfu.club or contact us at [email protected].

About Long Buckby Rugby Club

Long Buckby Rugby Club has been a proud member of the rugby community since 1875, providing opportunities for players of all ages and skill levels to enjoy the sport. With a focus on inclusivity, development, and community spirit, the club continues to thrive and grow, building on its rich history and looking forward to a bright future.