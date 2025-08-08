Local fundraising for Epilepsy awareness
Being the mother of a child with a neurological condition is challenging, but epilepsy action UK are always on hand to support families who are battling seizure disorders.
The aim of the event is to raise money, so the charity can provide vulnerable children and people with life saving equipment, including seizure alarms and aids.
This could prevent many deaths and raise awareness of SUDEP, (sudden unexpected death in epilepsy)
The evening will comprise of bands, solo and acoustic acts, Irish Dance squads, magicians, pizza, cocktails and much more!
If you can spare £8.83 and want to be entertained for an evening, then this event is the way to do it.
Help us to help people with Epilepsy!