Local fundraising for Epilepsy awareness

By Gwen Withall
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2025, 13:10 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 13:16 BST
A local mother is organising an event to raise money for the amazing charity, Epilepsy Action UK. On the 1st of November 2025, there will be an evening of entertainment, held at a local centre, in Daventry, west Northamptonshire. With all funds from tickets sales going directly to the charity, who help so many battling this neurological condition.

Being the mother of a child with a neurological condition is challenging, but epilepsy action UK are always on hand to support families who are battling seizure disorders.

The aim of the event is to raise money, so the charity can provide vulnerable children and people with life saving equipment, including seizure alarms and aids.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This could prevent many deaths and raise awareness of SUDEP, (sudden unexpected death in epilepsy)

Come along and support this amazing charity event!placeholder image
Come along and support this amazing charity event!

The evening will comprise of bands, solo and acoustic acts, Irish Dance squads, magicians, pizza, cocktails and much more!

If you can spare £8.83 and want to be entertained for an evening, then this event is the way to do it.

Help us to help people with Epilepsy!

Related topics:NorthamptonshireDaventry
News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice