Local fundraising for Epilepsy awareness

A local mother is organising an event to raise money for the amazing charity, Epilepsy Action UK. On the 1st of November 2025, there will be an evening of entertainment, held at a local centre, in Daventry, west Northamptonshire. With all funds from tickets sales going directly to the charity, who help so many battling this neurological condition.

Being the mother of a child with a neurological condition is challenging, but epilepsy action UK are always on hand to support families who are battling seizure disorders.

The aim of the event is to raise money, so the charity can provide vulnerable children and people with life saving equipment, including seizure alarms and aids.

This could prevent many deaths and raise awareness of SUDEP, (sudden unexpected death in epilepsy)

Come along and support this amazing charity event!

The evening will comprise of bands, solo and acoustic acts, Irish Dance squads, magicians, pizza, cocktails and much more!

If you can spare £8.83 and want to be entertained for an evening, then this event is the way to do it.

Help us to help people with Epilepsy!