Local filmmakers team up with Northampton’s top gin for new film

Warner’s Gin is a household name in the spirits world, famous for its artisanal flavours—including the first-ever rhubarb gin. Crafted in the heart of Northampton, their distillery is known for innovation. Recently, however, it welcomed a different kind of craft: filmmaking.

'Distill Bill' is a new dark comedy short film filmed entirely at Warner's Distillery, focusing on a macabre story; of a gin distillery being used as a front for a black market body disposal service. The film's cast and crew hail from Daventry and the residing areas of Northampton, and all met at a Northampton film festival networking event.

Daventry local, and writer / director of 'Distill Bill' has this to say about the project. ''Filming in Northampton, surrounded by stunning scenery and a talented crew, made this project truly special. Its amalgamation of parts create a story unique to the midlands. I hope that with this project other creatives from Daventry can see the potential in our area for creating great stories. We're hoping to take the film to some local film festivals such as Coventry Phoenix Festival and Birmingham Film Festival. We hope to see you there!'

The Team