Local dignitaries help celebrate the opening of new Orbit community hub

The Chair of West Northamptonshire Council and the Mayor of Daventry joined members of the local community to celebrate the launch of a new community hub created by local not-for-profit housing provider Orbit.

The hub located in the Orbit Homes’ development at Micklewell Park, Daventry provides access to free advice and guidance on a range of issues such as managing finances, health and wellbeing, employability and skills as part of Orbit’s Better Days programme. The venue also provides a space for community run events and activities.

Lucy McGovern, Head of Community Investment for Orbit said: “Having a local presence and being able to offer people the face-to-face support they need to lead happy, healthy and fulfilled lives is really important to us. We hope the residents of this new community at Micklewell Park find that the hub offers a safe place for them to seek help on a range of issues and establish support networks.”

Chair of West Northamptonshire Council, Councillor Jo Gilford and the Mayor of Daventry, Councillor Karen Tweedale joined the official opening at a celebration event for the community which included face painting, crafts and food stall.

Councillor Karen Tweedale, Mayor of Daventry commented: “I was delighted to be invited to the opening of what will be a valuable community resource in Daventry offering vital face to face support for local residents and a space to bring the community together.’’

The Chair of West Northamptonshire Council, Councillor Jo Gilford added: “This hub is a fantastic addition to this development which is not only creating much-needed homes for the area but is investing in supporting the welfare of its new residents and the wider community.”

For more information about upcoming events at the hub visit: https://www.orbitcustomerhub.org.uk/help-support/