Local Army Reservist to attempt three Guinness World Records to raise funds for young cadets

A local Army Reservist is taking on a gruelling fitness challenge, attempting three Guinness World Records to raise £10,000 for the Combined Cadet Force Association (CCFA), a charity that supports young people in developing leadership, resilience, and life skills.

The Record Attempts:

23rd April - Most Burpees in 1 Minute

7th - Most Chest-to-Floor Burpees in 1 Minute

Official Guinness World Record Attempt

15th - July Fastest Mile of Burpee Broad Jumps

Mark Bailey, a Reservist with 116 Provost Company, Royal Military Police, and a Cadet Instructor for the CCF, is pushing his body to the absolute limit to highlight the importance of cadet training in building future leaders.

“This challenge is about more than breaking records; it’s about showing young people that with discipline, mental toughness, and perseverance, they can achieve the impossible,” said Mark.

Support Mark’s Mission & Donate Here:

Burpee Training

The CCFA provides young cadets across the UK, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, with life-changing opportunities. Funds raised will go towards leadership training, adventure camps, and essential equipment to ensure more young people benefit from the programme.

“I’ve seen firsthand how cadet training transforms lives, and I want to make sure more young people get these opportunities,” Mark added.

How You Can Help:

Mark Bailey - 116 Provost Company

