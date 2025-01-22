Letter to Editor: Your generosity saves sight across the world

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Letter to the Editor from Caroline Harper, CEO of international development organisation Sightsavers.

Dear Editor,

Supporters in the Midlands astound me with their compassion towards international communities, especially in such challenging times financially. Your donations to Sightsavers are helping reduce the global burden of avoidable vision impairment.

We all need eye health support at some point, to see the board at school, to work, for independence. Yet access to health services varies between and within countries.

We work with governments and organisations in Africa and Asia to help people in need today, whilst strengthening health systems so they can deliver services long into the future. Your generosity is essential to this, and the start of something wonderful for people like Wilson, a farmer and family man from Chikwawa region, Malawi.

Deteriorating vision from cataract made Wilson feel like a burden. He could not do anything at home, and his children and grandchildren missed school to help him. Surgery through a Sightsavers project had a positive impact on every area of his life. His work is back on track, he can go to the farm, and the children are back in school.

Thank you for helping people like Wilson. Your support means everything. You can find out more about how you are making a difference at www.sightsavers.org.