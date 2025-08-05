Inspiring young savers with Market Harborough Building Society’s Summer Prize Draw

Market Harborough Building Society

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) is inviting families to take part in a fun and creative summer activity that encourages children to dream big and start thinking about saving for their future.

Until 31 August, children under 16 can enter the MHBS Summer Prize Draw by submitting a drawing of something they’d love to save for - whether it’s a new bike, a puppy, or a trip to space! Parents or grandparents simply bring the drawing into their local branch and fill out a short entry form. You don’t need to be a member to take part. One lucky entrant will be selected at random to receive a £100 voucher for a family day out at West Lodge Farm Park, with the winner being drawn on 1 September.

“We want to help families begin their savings journey in a way that’s fun, engaging, and meaningful.” said John Vickers, Head of Branch Operations & Savings at MHBS. “With this summer holiday activity, we’re encouraging families to start small and dream big when it comes to saving for their children’s future. Our branch colleagues are perfectly placed to support them every step of the way.”

Whether saving for a child’s first car, education, or even their first home, MHBS offers simple ways to help families take that first step - starting with a regular savings habit. The prize draw is part of MHBS’s wider commitment to building brighter futures through its Thrive agenda; a dedication to helping both members and the local community flourish via financial education, charitable partnerships, and meaningful local initiatives.

Draw to win

This initiative also leads into Savings Week, starting on 22 September, where the Society will continue to support families with practical tips and tools, including support from branch colleagues. Savings Week will also celebrate the 250th anniversary of building societies, a milestone that celebrates their long-standing role in helping communities save, thrive, and build better futures together.

For more information, visit your local branch or call 01858 412412.