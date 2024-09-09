Incredible cycling challenge in September fundraising for the charity Sense

A local Daventry resident Rob Greenfield will be embarking on an incredible cycling challenge, covering over 400 miles from Stockton-on-Tees to Southampton. This challenge is taking place from 16 September 2024 to 22 September 2024. Rob is riding with colleagues in support of Sense, a charity that believes no one, regardless of the complexity of their disabilities, should be isolated, left out, or unable to fulfill their potential.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be one of the biggest physical challenges of my life, I am nervous but also excited to take it on, training as much as I can in readiness for it!

Why Sense?

Sense is dedicated to improving the lives of people who are deafblind and have complex disabilities. I am proud to support their mission and make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Rob is cycling for the charity Sense

Your support?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All donations, no matter how big or small, will mean the world to me and to Sense. Together let’s make a real impact.

Thank you for your generosity and encouragement!