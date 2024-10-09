Inaugural Rural Crime Committee meeting held in Yelvertoft

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A significant step was taken towards addressing the growing concern of rural crime in the area during the inaugural Rural Crime Committee meeting held at Yelvertoft Village Hall. The event was organised by Councillors Bolton, Mercer, and local farmer and entrepreneur Milly Fyfe, with the support of Yelvertoft Parish Council.

The meeting was convened in response to the increasing sophistication and organisation of rural crime locally. Attendance was robust, featuring key speakers including the Right Honourable Stuart Andrew, MP for Daventry, Police Sergeant Abbey Anstead from the Northamptonshire Rural Crime Team, and Stuart Cross from the National Farmers Union (NFU), along with numerous local farmers and landowners.

The meeting began with a short film in which three farmers shared their personal experiences with rural crime, setting the stage for a constructive discussion. MP Stuart Andrew expressed his commitment to stay involved, highlighting his access to DEFRA, the Home Office, and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which could enhance cooperation with law enforcement and improve prosecution rates. Many attendees voiced their frustration over the lack of prosecutions in certain instances.

Sergeant Abbey Anstead emphasized the importance of follow-up measures to reassure farmers and monitor their wellbeing. She also mentioned the potential for increased security measures, including Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, as Yelvertoft is frequently used as a 'rat run' for criminals evading the nearby M1 motorway's surveillance. The meeting also called for an increase in the number of rural crime officers in the area.

Cllr Alison Eastwood presents the Rose of Northamptonshire award to Milly Fyfe

Additionally, a crime prevention pack focused on rural crime is being developed, with Abbey recommending that Yelvertoft Parish Council obtain one. The emphasis on collaboration and cooperation among stakeholders was a recurring theme.

Stuart Cross from the NFU reiterated the need for more visible rural crime officers and advocated for up-to-date crime reduction methods. He has access to statistics that could help track crime trends and better inform the community on what to watch for.

Milly Fyfe underscored the personal toll rural crime takes on farmers, highlighting not just financial losses but also the stress and impact on their overall wellbeing.

Positives emerged from the meeting, including:

Stuart Andrew MP, Milly Fyfe, Cllr Mercer, Sgt Abbey Anstead and Stuart Cross from NFU

A request for a crime prevention pack for Yelvertoft Parish Council.

The development of a Parish Toolkit to showcase new crime prevention technologies at future meetings.

A proposal to the Police and Crime Commissioner to allow police officers to join a Local Rural Crime WhatsApp group, which could improve crime reporting and tracking efficiency.

As the meeting concluded, participants agreed to maintain momentum and hold another meeting soon, focusing on demonstrations of new security technology and updates on progress.

The gathering also celebrated a special moment as Milly Fyfe was presented with the Rose of Northampton Award by Alison Eastwood, Vice Chair of Northampton Council, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the community.