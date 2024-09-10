West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is building new features at the Newby Pier near Daventry's Reservoir Café.

The pier was named after longstanding park ranger Tony Newby, who built the original pier before it was replaced in 2021.

Councillor Rebecca Breese, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling, and Waste, said: “The Newby Pier at Daventry Country Park was refurbished in 2021, and as a popular place for visitors, we are now adding an accessible ramp and additional platforms to improve access for everyone.

“Thanks to the hard work of volunteers and community payback teams, the build is progressing well. We've already received positive feedback and support from our visitors and hope that it will encourage even more people to explore the park and enjoy the pier.”

These new features will make it easier for wheelchair users and families with pushchairs to enjoy wildlife watching and bird feeding, according to Cllr Breese.

1 . The Newby Pier The pier pictured at Daventry Country Park. Photo: Jim Davis, The Travel Locker Photo Sales

