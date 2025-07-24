Housing staff race to raise £20,000 for charities

Staff from a Northamptonshire housebuilder have taken part in a fundraising go karting event which raised £20,000 for charity.

Miller Homes South Midlands invited its team to race towards its fundraising target by taking to the track at Whilton Mill in Daventry, with teams who entered the event having the opportunity to be awarded with prizes by the developer.

The event also included teams entering on behalf of contractors and suppliers to help raise further funds for the housing firm’s regional charity of the year – Medical Detection Dogs.

The Milton Keynes-based charity, alongside Miller Homes’ national charity, will benefit from the proceeds of the event, which is the second year in succession that the developer has visited Whilton Mill for a team fundraising activity.

Gavin Jones, regional managing director of Miller Homes South Midlands, said: “We are all absolutely thrilled to have achieved such a feat at our recent fundraising team event – to raise £20,000 for charity is a fantastic amount and we’re very grateful to everyone who attended and contributed towards this total.

“Whilton Mill is a brilliant venue for karting and due to its proximity to our regional offices and many of our developments, acts as a great location to host our team events.

“Everyone had a great time, enjoying some competitive racing on the track and an opportunity to catch-up and have a drink and a bite to eat in the sunshine, all while raising funds for charities including Medical Detection Dogs, who we are proudly supporting as our regional charity partner for the remainder of 2025.”

Medical Detection Dogs is a charity who is responsible for the training of dogs to be able to detect odours linked to human disease, to develop less invasive and more efficient ways of diagnosing patients, leading to better outcomes.

Miller Homes South Midlands is currently building new homes in Northampton, Wellingborough, Stevenage, Arlesey and Houghton Conquest.

The developer is building many of its homes at significant housing projects across the region, including at the Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough, where Miller Homes recently opened a showhome to the public.

For more information on Medical Detection Dogs, please visit https://www.medicaldetectiondogs.org.uk/

To learn more about Miller Homes’ developments, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations.aspx