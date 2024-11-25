Home Instead launches new dementia YouTube channel

Featuring local dementia trained care professionals Shona and Marie.

Home Instead UK has taken another significant step in supporting individuals living with dementia and their families by launching the Home Truths Dementia YouTube channel. The channel offers expert advice, practical tips, and relatable stories to empower Care Professionals and loved ones navigating the challenges of dementia.

We’re proud to announce that two members of our Home Instead Rugby team, Shona Hughes and Marie Baggott, are featured contributors on this exciting platform. Their expertise and dedication reflect Home Instead Rugby’s commitment to delivering the highest standard of care for those living with dementia in our local community across Rugby, Lutterworth & Daventry.

Specialists in Dementia Care

Marie & Shona from Home Instead Rugby

At Home Instead Rugby, we specialise in providing personalised, compassionate dementia care. Our mission is to enable our clients to remain living independently in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes. This approach not only preserves dignity but also promotes a better quality of life.

Our Care Professionals undergo specialised dementia training to understand the unique challenges faced by individuals living with dementia and their families. This equips them to provide tailored care and support, helping clients live fulfilling and meaningful lives at home.

Shona, who plays a pivotal role in recruitment and raising the profile of Home Instead Rugby, and Marie, one of our experienced Senior Care Professionals, are passionate about sharing their insights and experiences. Their contributions to the Home Truths Dementia channel highlight practical ways to create supportive environments and build meaningful connections with clients.

A Wealth of Knowledge at Your Fingertips

New Dementia YouTube Channel

The Home Truths Dementia YouTube channel provides an invaluable resource for anyone touched by dementia. Topics include:

Understanding Dementia Behaviors: Tips for recognising and responding to changes in behavior.

Engaging Activities: Ideas for creating joyful moments and meaningful engagement.

Caregiver Well-being: Advice for maintaining balance and self-care as a caregiver to a loved one.

Discover more and join the conversation by visiting the Home Truths Dementia YouTube channel at:

Supporting Our Community

We’re incredibly proud of the work our team does every day, and this new initiative provides a fantastic platform to share our expertise beyond the Rugby community. Shona and Marie’s involvement underscores our commitment to leading the way in dementia care, ensuring that both clients and their families feel informed, supported, and connected.

For more information about Home Instead Rugby’s dementia care services, call us at 01455 247100 or visit our website at www.homeinstead.co.uk/rugby

Together, we’re changing the way dementia care is delivered—one story at a time.