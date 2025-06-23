Historic broadcasting artefacts return to Daventry for landmark museum exhibition

A remarkable collection of historical artefacts from the iconic Daventry Transmitter site is set to take pride of place at Daventry Town Museum as part of a major new exhibition, Echoes of Daventry Calling: 100 Years on Air.

The artefacts, which chronicle a century of radio and television transmission from the renowned Borough Hill site, have been loaned by Arqiva, the current operator of the transmitter.

Carefully catalogued and preserved, the items are now making their way to the museum where they will form the centrepiece of an exhibition marking 100 years of broadcasting history.

The exhibition explores Daventry’s pivotal contribution to the development of modern media, from the early 5XX radio transmissions to the powerful launch of the BBC Empire Service, now known globally as the BBC World Service. It also reveals the site’s lesser-known but significant role during the Second World War, when it was used for covert intelligence and propaganda operations.

Among the objects loaned by Arqiva are a framed world map placing BBC Borough Hill at the heart of international broadcasting, a detailed transmission indicator panel, an original grid input volt meter, a preserved glass valve mounted on a wooden plinth, and commemorative components from the historic “Sender 9” transmission unit. A framed photograph showing the transmitter site and masts in their heyday completes the collection, offering a powerful visual reminder of Daventry’s broadcasting legacy.

David John, Director of Sites at Arqiva, said: “These artefacts are more than just pieces of equipment and pictures; they’re echoes of a century of innovation, resilience, and global connection. From the first crackling transmissions of 5XX to the powerful voice of the BBC Empire Service, Daventry and Borough Hill helped shape how the world communicates – how it stays informed, entertained and educated.

“We’re very pleased as the custodians of this important piece of history to see these items going to the Daventry Town Museum, where local people can better understand the important role their town has played in the history of British, and global broadcasting.”

Carrie Gardner-Pett, Curator at Daventry Museum, added: “Each object in this collection tells a story – not just of technology, but of people, ambition, and the quiet power of a small town with a global voice. We’re honoured to host these artefacts and invite visitors to step into the past, hear the voices of history, and discover Daventry’s extraordinary role in shaping the airwaves. We’re deeply grateful to Arqiva for helping us bring this story home.”

Echoes of Daventry Calling: 100 Years on Air opens to the public this summer at Daventry Town Museum.