Hellidon Village News: Harvest Festival celebrations

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There will be a service to Celebrate the Harvest in the parish church this Sunday, 20th October at 5.30pm.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This will be followed by refreshments of soup, cheese and wine. All are very welcome.

Anyone wishing to add to the seasonal decorations in the church is asked to contribute dried or tinned good, as these will be donated to the Daventry Food Bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the service the Grand Raffle draw will take place. There are a few remaining tickets, which can be purchased from Tony Fell or at the Post Office beforehand.

The prizes include a mixed case of wine, bottles of Gin and Whisky, vouchers for stores including M & S and Waitrose, as well as a Cornish Cream Tea served on a narrow boat, plus other prizes.