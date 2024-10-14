Hellidon Village News: Harvest Festival celebrations

By Jenifer Fell
Contributor
Published 14th Oct 2024, 10:56 BST
There will be a service to Celebrate the Harvest in the parish church this Sunday, 20th October at 5.30pm.

This will be followed by refreshments of soup, cheese and wine. All are very welcome.

Anyone wishing to add to the seasonal decorations in the church is asked to contribute dried or tinned good, as these will be donated to the Daventry Food Bank.

Following the service the Grand Raffle draw will take place. There are a few remaining tickets, which can be purchased from Tony Fell or at the Post Office beforehand.

The prizes include a mixed case of wine, bottles of Gin and Whisky, vouchers for stores including M & S and Waitrose, as well as a Cornish Cream Tea served on a narrow boat, plus other prizes.

