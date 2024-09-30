Hellidon Village News: Harvest Festival
Hellidon
Harvest Festival
This Sunday, 6th October, will be the celebration of Harvest at Catesby church at 4pm. The auction of the produce used in decorating the church for the event will take place following the service.
Funds raised from this will be donated to the charity supporting children with cancer.
Macmillan Coffee Morning
The coffee morning held at the Red Lion last Saturday proved a success with a steady trickle of visitors.
Organisers are grateful for the support given to this event which raised a sum in the region of £600 and exceeded last year's total.
A list of raffle prize winners has been circulated.
