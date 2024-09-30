Hellidon Village News: Harvest Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hellidon

Harvest Festival

This Sunday, 6th October, will be the celebration of Harvest at Catesby church at 4pm. The auction of the produce used in decorating the church for the event will take place following the service.

Funds raised from this will be donated to the charity supporting children with cancer.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catesby Church will be holding the celebration of Harvest on Sunday, 6th October.

Macmillan Coffee Morning

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coffee morning held at the Red Lion last Saturday proved a success with a steady trickle of visitors.

Organisers are grateful for the support given to this event which raised a sum in the region of £600 and exceeded last year's total.

A list of raffle prize winners has been circulated.