Hellidon Village News

By Jenifer Fell
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 09:21 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 12:48 BST
Church service photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash
All are welcome.

Church Service

This Sunday, 29th June, there will be a Songs of Praise service at the parish church at 10am. Refreshments will be served after the conclusion of the service.

Annual Fete

Stallholders will be pleased to accept contributions to their stalls for this year's summer fete which will take place on Saturday 5th July. Appeals have been circulated via the village WhatsApp from individual stallholders. Any further enquiries about the event should be directed to either Debs Hirst or Tony Fell

