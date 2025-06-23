Hellidon Village News

All are welcome.

This Sunday, 29th June, there will be a Songs of Praise service at the parish church at 10am. Refreshments will be served after the conclusion of the service.

Stallholders will be pleased to accept contributions to their stalls for this year's summer fete which will take place on Saturday 5th July. Appeals have been circulated via the village WhatsApp from individual stallholders. Any further enquiries about the event should be directed to either Debs Hirst or Tony Fell