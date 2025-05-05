Hellidon Village News

User (UGC) Submitted

Church Service - This Sunday, May 11, there will be a 'Worship for All' service at Staverton at 10am. Refreshments will be served following the service to which all are welcome.

VE Day Commemorations

Instead of a street party to commemorate VE day a picnic on the Village Green, was held at lunchtime on Monday. This proved popular and was well attended by villagers contributing food and drink.

Today, Thursday, the village beacon will be lit in the evening and a fish and chip supper will be available from the Red Lion.

The Poppy display which is always put into the church for Remembrance day in November is now in the church as part of the VE day commemorations.