The Palm Sunday service this Sunday, 13th April, will be held at Staverton at 10am. Refreshments will be served following the service to which all are welcome.

Please note that the Red Lion Easter Quiz will be held this Sunday 13th April. There will be a raffle in aid of The Air Ambulance and booking is advised for teams of four. Further information is available from the bar.