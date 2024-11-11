Hellidon Village News
Church Service
This Sunday, 17th November, there will be a service of Holy Communion in the parish church for all three parishes at 10am. Refreshments will be served following the service. all are very welcome.
Parish Meeting
At a recently held, well attended meeting in the village hall, residents discussed pot holes in roads around Hellidon and were advised to use the website "Fix my Street" to report them. Other items included recent problems with the sewage pumping station in Stockwell Lane, designated footpaths in the village and how to report any problems. Also discussed were Broadband, planning applications and village charities. The meeting was attended by local councillor, Rupert Frost, who informed those present of the proposed plans for development of land on Eastern Way in Daventry. He took and answered questions from the floor. Marcus Galliford was thanked for renovating the road signs in the village and it was announced that next year there will be countrywide celebrations for the 80th anniversary of VE day and suggestions were invited for village events on the day.
Quiz
Popular Quizmaster Matt will once again be testing brains and memories on Friday 22nd November in the village hall. The event will start at 7.30 and will cost £12 per person, inclusive of a hot supper. Places are still available for teams of up to six people. To book, contact Debs Hirst or Tony Fell