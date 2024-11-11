Hellidon Village News

All are welcome!

At a recently held, well attended meeting in the village hall, residents discussed pot holes in roads around Hellidon and were advised to use the website "Fix my Street" to report them. Other items included recent problems with the sewage pumping station in Stockwell Lane, designated footpaths in the village and how to report any problems. Also discussed were Broadband, planning applications and village charities. The meeting was attended by local councillor, Rupert Frost, who informed those present of the proposed plans for development of land on Eastern Way in Daventry. He took and answered questions from the floor. Marcus Galliford was thanked for renovating the road signs in the village and it was announced that next year there will be countrywide celebrations for the 80th anniversary of VE day and suggestions were invited for village events on the day.