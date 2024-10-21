Hellidon Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harvest Festival fundraiser

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Church Service

This Sunday, 27th October, there will be a service of Holy Communion at Staverton at 10am for the three parishes.

Refreshments will be served following the service to which all are welcome.

Church service photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash

Grand Draw

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the harvest Festival last Sunday in Hellidon, the raffle was drawn. The list of prize winners can be seen in the village post office.

The PCC would like to thank all who took part and those who gave generously.

The amount raised is in excess of £500.