Hellidon Village News

By Jenifer Fell
Contributor
Published 21st Oct 2024, 09:17 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 16:26 BST
Harvest Festival fundraiser

Church Service

This Sunday, 27th October, there will be a service of Holy Communion at Staverton at 10am for the three parishes.

Refreshments will be served following the service to which all are welcome.

Church service photo by Sebbi Strauch on UnsplashChurch service photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash
Church service photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash

Grand Draw

Following the harvest Festival last Sunday in Hellidon, the raffle was drawn. The list of prize winners can be seen in the village post office.

The PCC would like to thank all who took part and those who gave generously.

The amount raised is in excess of £500.

