Hellidon Village News
Harvest Festival fundraiser
Church Service
This Sunday, 27th October, there will be a service of Holy Communion at Staverton at 10am for the three parishes.
Refreshments will be served following the service to which all are welcome.
Grand Draw
Following the harvest Festival last Sunday in Hellidon, the raffle was drawn. The list of prize winners can be seen in the village post office.
The PCC would like to thank all who took part and those who gave generously.
The amount raised is in excess of £500.