Hellidon Village News

This Sunday, 13th October, there will be a Worship for All Harvest Thanksgiving at Staverton at 11am for all three parishes.

The Harvest Festival service for Hellidon is the following Sunday and will be held at 5.30pm. Those wishing to make contributions to the display are asked to bring tinned or packeted goods, which will subsequently be donated to the Daventry Food Bank.