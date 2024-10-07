Hellidon Village News
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
All are welcome!
Church Services
This Sunday, 13th October, there will be a Worship for All Harvest Thanksgiving at Staverton at 11am for all three parishes.
Everyone is welcome,
The Harvest Festival service for Hellidon is the following Sunday and will be held at 5.30pm. Those wishing to make contributions to the display are asked to bring tinned or packeted goods, which will subsequently be donated to the Daventry Food Bank.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.