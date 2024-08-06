Hellidon Village News

By Jenifer Fell
Contributor
Published 6th Aug 2024, 09:56 BST

Church Service

This Sunday, 11th August, there will be a service of Holy Communion at Staverton church at 10am. Refreshments will be served following the service, to which all are welcome.

Fish & Chip Supper

Last Friday night's Fish and Chip supper in the village hall was a well attended event, enjoyed by all. A raffle held during the evening raised a sum in the region of £200.

