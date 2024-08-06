Hellidon Village News
All are welcome!
Church Service
This Sunday, 11th August, there will be a service of Holy Communion at Staverton church at 10am. Refreshments will be served following the service, to which all are welcome.
Fish & Chip Supper
Last Friday night's Fish and Chip supper in the village hall was a well attended event, enjoyed by all. A raffle held during the evening raised a sum in the region of £200.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.