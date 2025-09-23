Hay-mazing news! Scarecrows are taking over
Need a hat full of straw, a bucket full of fun and the chance to win an amazing Autumn hamper?
With incredible ideas and scarecrows stuffed to the brim, our retailers are battling to be voted the best scarecrow maker… but only you can decide. Simply pick up a voting form (from The Plant Barn at Heart of the Shires) and choose your favourite. All entries will go into a prize draw and the first one pulled out of the straw hat will win the hamper - GOOD LUCK!
It promises to be a straw and fun-filled weekend. Heart of the Shires - just off the Hay Five!
Brilliant, local artist Penny Hanby will be at The Dog Barn at Heart of the Shires, this Saturday! Specialising in pets, Penny will be displaying an amazing range of work. Come and chat with her to get your perfect pet paw-trait. The day itself, corresponds with the Heart of the Shires Scarecrow weekender. Look out for the super shop scarecrows around the site.
Hay?! So if you haven’t visited Heart of the Shires, for a while, this weekend could be the ideal time to come and see what’s new. It’s free to park, free entrance and the whole site is really dog friendly, so furry friends can come too!