Groundbreaking farm-based classroom launches to reconnect communities with food, farming and wellbeing

On Tuesday 8th July 2025, a pioneering new classroom set in the heart of a working farm in Northamptonshire officially opened its doors.

The Countryside Kitchen is the flagship project of not-for-profit social enterprise No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC, and aims to educate and inspire all ages from primary school children to their parents with the story behind their food and empower them to create healthy meals for themselves.

The initiative is the brainchild of Milly Fyfe—a farmer, mother of two, social entrepreneur and award winning campaigner who continues to thrive despite living with a spinal cord injury.

This one-of-a-kind, immersive classroom is based on a ‘Grow, Cook, Eat, Discover’ model and through hands on learning will enable children, community groups, and families to engage with nature, understand where food comes from, and learn how to prepare simple, nutritious meals from scratch. The project also plans to offer corporate wellbeing days in the future, with all trading income reinvested into supporting its educational mission.

Founder Milly Fyfe and Daventry MP Stuart Andrew officially opened The Countryside Kitchen

Milly Fyfe, Founder of the CIC, explains:

We are currently conducting research into consumer behaviour around food purchasing and preparation. We know from previous engagement events and feedback that consumers are actively involved with improving their wellbeing, but the issue is that too many lack the skills and knowledge to do it – which is where the concept of No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents came from.

“We wanted to build something truly special—where young people and adults alike can experience the joy of growing food, cooking it, and understanding how the natural environment underpins our health and communities. The Countryside Kitchen is rooted in education, resilience, and accessibility. It’s a space for curiosity, learning and understanding of UK food production- something that we believe is vital for everyone’s wellbeing.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their support so far. The Countryside Kitchen has been made possible through crowdfunding, grants, and the tireless work of volunteers, with support from prestigious funders including The National Lottery Community Fund and The Royal Society of Chemistry. Despite this progress, ongoing support is still needed to sustain and grow the project – so do get in touch if you can help in any way!.

Schools and Community groups assembled for the official opening

The official launch welcomed Stuart Andrew MP, alongside honoured guests, local businesses, schools and community groups.

In addition, the project has already received the backing of leading voices in the food and farming world:

Raymond Blanc OBE shared: The Countryside Kitchen is an inspiring venture that aligns perfectly with our shared vision of reconnecting people with the land, the food they eat, and the importance of seasonality. As someone who has championed sustainable British food and farming for years, I wholeheartedly support this project’s mission. By providing hands-on experiences, the Countryside Kitchen equips participants—young and old—with invaluable skills in growing, cooking, and understanding the food they eat. This is a powerful model for improving health, supporting local agriculture, and deepening community bonds. The impact of such an initiative will be felt for generations to come."

Baroness Minette Batters, former NFU President and Chair of the Farm Profitability Review, added: “The Countryside Kitchen is a brilliant example of what’s possible when farming, food education, and community wellbeing come together. At a time when the future profitability and sustainability of UK agriculture is under review, initiatives like this are vital in reconnecting people with the land, with food, and with the values of home-grown produce. Milly Fyfe’s commitment to educating the next generation, while supporting family farms and rural livelihoods, shows the power of grassroots innovation. I am proud to support The Countryside Kitchen as a model of what can be achieved when we invest in people, skills, and a more resilient food system.”

Children visiting The Countryside Kitchen explore how food is grown and produced

Jimmy Doherty, farmer and television presenter, commented: "As a farmer and passionate advocate for food education, I’m excited to support The Countryside Kitchen. Teaching people, especially children, where food comes from and how to prepare it is crucial for nurturing a better connection with the land and encouraging healthy eating habits. No Fuss Meals for Busy Parents CIC is doing fantastic work by creating a space where families can learn essential skills in a hands-on environment. Initiatives like this are vital for building sustainable food systems and helping communities thrive."

Lessons will begin in earnest in the classroom in September but in the meantime, if anyone is interested in booking a group session or wants more information please email: [email protected]