Greedy Gordons celebrates winning Publican of The Year Award at prestigious Punch Pubs Awards

A Northamptonshire pub company is toasting its success after winning the prestigious Publican of the Year Award at an industry-leading awards ceremony.

Richard Gordon, who runs the Greedy Gordons culinary collection of pubs and venues in the county with business partner Sonya Harvey, were delighted to be announced as winners of the accolade at the Punch Publican of the Year Awards 2024.

The triumphant twosome received recognition for their outstanding success running their popular pub, The Red Lion in Cranford, which saw them taking the title of Publican of the Year Award in the highly competitive category after securing success as regional winners.

Managing Director at Greedy Gordons, Richard Gordon, said: “Sonya and I are absolutely thrilled to announce our award success with our venue The Red Lion, which won us the prestigious Publican of the Year category at the Punch Publican of the Year Awards.

Pictured are Greedy Gordons Managing Directors Richard Gordon and Sonya Harvey.

"It is an honour for us to win this award, especially as there are more than 1,200 Punch pubs in the UK and there were over 40 fellow regional finalists, so to achieve this accolade is incredible for us and also our terrific team who work so hard.”

The Greedy Gordons team celebrated success on stage at the glittering awards ceremony where Punch’s Chief Operating Officer, Andy Spencer highlighted how Richard and Sonya were worthy winners and ‘… a shining example of excellence in hospitality’.

He added: “They are proud custodians of a pub that delivers an exceptional experience to their guests but also stands as a beacon of inspiration. They have a remarkable ability to adapt and to grow and to thrive in the faces of real challenges and have done over the past few years to great aplomb.

“They not only work collaboratively with their team but also nurture and mentor them, and their passion for delivery and talent and creating a sense of belonging is truly outstanding. The way they manage their team is really something we can all learn from, they have a fantastic plan and deliver a brilliant service.”

Sonya added: “We are ecstatic for the entire team to have won this prestigious award and although Richard and I are the licensees, winning this incredible accolade is an achievement for all of our team, who are dedicated to ensuring customers visiting The Red Lion enjoy an award-winning experience every time. It makes all our hard work worth it and we are over the moon to be announced as award winners!”

The latest industry award success comes as Greedy Gordons venues The Red Lion and The Snooty Fox in Lowick are in the running for further accolades having been announced as national finalists in the Great British Pub Awards 2024. The Greedy Gordons team hope to make it a hospitality hat trick and secure additional award success later this month.

Richard added: “It is fantastic that two of our three pubs have beaten competition from hundreds of pubs nationwide to be named national finalists in both these esteemed industry awards ceremonies.

“After our success at the Punch Publican of the Year Awards we hope to add to our achievements and triumph at the Great British Pub Awards this month where The Red Lion is a finalist in the Punch Pub of the Year award category and The Snooty Fox is a finalist in the Best Country Pub award category.”

The Greedy Gordons portfolio of venues includes: The Red Lion in Cranford, The Snooty Fox in Lowick, The Pig & Waffle in Grafton Underwood, The Buttery Café and The Greedy Gordons Farm Shop in Woodford.