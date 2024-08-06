Giraffes and monkeys at Woburn Safari Park enjoy 'Summer Party' thrown by keepers

Some of the table manners on display might not have been the best, but the Rothschild's giraffes and Barbary macaque monkeys really enjoyed their summer ‘party’, thrown by keepers at Woburn Safari Park this week.

Complete with veggie versions of ice creams, cocktails and sandwiches, the reactions of the Barbary macaques were priceless, as they enjoyed sitting at their mini picnic table, eating their carefully crafted picnic lunch.

The summer feast was complete with potato 'ice creams', butternut squash and cabbage 'sandwiches' and tasty mashed vegetable 'cocktails'.

Visitors to the African Forest drive-through in the Road Safari watched on in delight as the monkeys showed their appreciation and munched on all the chilled veggies; the perfect snacks for a sunny day!

Rothschild Giraffes enjoying their summer 'party'

Environmental enrichment is a large part of life for the animals at Woburn Safari Park, and this involves encouraging the animals' natural behaviours through stimulating activities or feeding methods. The monkeys' summer party incorporates new ways to eat their natural diet, as they use their intelligence and dextrous hands to tuck into these summer-themed treats!

The herd of Rothschild's giraffes also got in on the action, with keepers securing their 'summer buffet' to a large log for them to enjoy. They were particularly fond of their boujie butternut squash 'cocktails', garnished with a tasty sprig of mint! Visitors spotted the giraffes using their long tongues to scoop up and enjoy these tasty summer treats.

Visitors can spot the giraffe, monkeys and many more fascinating species enjoying summer-themed enrichment when they visit the Park over the coming weeks, as keepers come up with inventive ways to provide enrichment to the animals during the sunny weather!