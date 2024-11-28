From Wham to Woo - Janey Lee Grace in Daventry

Daventry's literary crowd along with the health conscious were were treated to an afternoon and evening of nostalgia, laughter, and inspiration last night as Janey Lee Grace—former backing singer turned BBC Radio 2 presenter—shared stories from her glittering career at first Suddenly Bookshop.

Then an evening of wellbeing for the sober curious at Sheaf St Health Store, With her new memoir, 'From Wham to Woo: A Life on the Mic', now on shelves, the event took the audience on a whirlwind journey through music, radio, and personal transformation.

The intimate afternoon at Suddenly Bookshop saw Janey recount tales of her time becoming a backing singer for 80s and 90s icons like Wham!, Boy George, and Kim Wilde, sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes that had the audience in stitches. “The 80s were an electric time in the music world,” she said. “We didn’t realize we were living history.”

Janey also shared some stories about her own 5 minutes of fame' and the lead singer of 7 Ways to Love with Cola Boy, and the audience were treated to some video clips from the era.

Moving beyond the glitz and glamour, Janey reflected on her 24-year tenure at BBC Radio 2, offering insights into the evolving world of broadcasting. She described moments of personal growth and her passion for wellness and holistic living, themes that now shape her life and work, from writing wellbeing books to hosting the Alcohol Free Life podcast and running The Sober Club a community for the sober and sober curious. Tuesday evening saw Janey host an evening based around wellbeing in the Sheaf St Health Store where visitors had chance to browse the shop and sample some alcohol free drinks.

The memoir's title, 'From Wham to Woo', nods to her fascinating transition from singing on global stages to advocating for a more mindful, wellness-focused lifestyle. Fans in attendance were thrilled to hear about the inspirations behind the book, which balances humour with heartfelt reflections on resilience and reinvention.

The event concluded with a lively Q&A session, where Janey shared advice for those looking to embrace change and pursue their passions, she thinks perhaps from a young age, she had a superpower in 'Manifestation', despite not knowing what the word meant! The crowd left buzzing, many clutching signed copies of her memoir and inspired by her journey.

From Wham to Woo: A Life on the Mic is now available in stores and online.