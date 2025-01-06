Free DTFC pensioners Christmas lunch

Entertainment

Free lunch for pensioners money raised by Dav Walking Netball.

The brainchild of Derren MIDSON, DTFC junior football chairman. The idea was born after Covid. The thinking was to entertain pensioners who may have been alone, the event has grown from 90.

In 2021, Cummins sponsored the event for 3 years, unfortunately unable to fund this year's event. The netball ladies stepped in and raised the funds required. This year 140 pensioners enjoyed a free afternoon 4 course Christmas themed lunch and all drinks, held at Daventry Town Football Club early December 2024. Not only did the netball ladies raise the funds to pay for the lunch, they became waitresses and entertainers for the day.

Dunelm donated a Christmas present for each guest. Tesco donated a food voucher of £75. A local hotel donated the contents of a take home bag of tea, coffee and biscuits.

The Daventry Walking Netball Ladies raised the funds by holding coffee mornings, football cards, netball tournaments and a Rock n Roll afternoon.