Free courses to help you take control of your wellbeing

Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust proud to launch another year of exciting and hopeful Recovery College courses. The Recovery College offers a range of different courses which aim to help students support themselves and others to understand a range of health conditions and support with recovery.

Courses are designed to support individuals to take control of their own wellbeing, despite any health challenges they may face. They are produced and presented by both a health professional and someone with lived experienced of different health challenges. There are a range of courses from those on mental health, including specific courses such as “Understanding trauma” and “Unstable Personality Disorder” to courses related to lifestyle, such as “Retirement – Adjusting to a new Beginning” and “Mental Health, Pregnancy and the Postnatal period”.

2024-25 was the most successful year yet for NHFT's Recovery College, with 92 courses delivered and over 900 students joining us on their recovery journeys. As we look ahead to the new term starting this September, we're excited to introduce new courses alongside our existing favourites.

Some of our new and upcoming courses include:

Recovery and wellbeing in mild cognitive impairment and Dementia

Retirement: adjusting to a new beginning

Living with bipolar

Autism diversity

Depression awareness and recovery

To book on, simply enrol with the Recovery College and register for the course(s) you're interested in. www.nhft.nhs.uk/recovery-college

Why should people sign up?

You get to learn from the expertise of people living with mental health conditions or neurodiversity as well as the expertise of professionals

Courses are open to current/former service users, carers, friends, family, NHFT colleagues, and staff and service users of our partner agencies

Courses are flexible with half-day and full-day courses available in Northampton, Kettering, Corby, Daventry, and online

Every course is FREE to access

What our students say:

"I didn't realise how many other people had same/similar experiences to me and I'm glad I had the opportunity to talk about my own personal experiences that I hope will help others."

"The lived experience stories inspired me, by giving me hope that things can improve."

"I really am building a life worth living, gaining knowledge on how to navigate life easier with these courses."

"Excellent range of courses, relevant to both clients and carers."

"A space to just be."

Join Recovery College today

To access our free courses, you'll need to enrol as a student with NHFT Recovery College at www.nhft.nhs.uk/recovery-college

We can't wait to welcome you to one of our courses next term.