Frank Bruno joins forces with Daventry rehabilitation centre to continue the fight against mental health

The Reach for Health Centre, based in Daventry, are proud to be collaborating with The Frank Bruno Foundation, the collaboration agreement was officially signed on Wednesday, February 12.

The Frank Bruno Foundation is a charity based in Northampton which was set up by boxing legend, Frank Bruno in 2017 after experiencing his own battles with mental health.

Frank wanted to shine the light on mental health and offer support with unique programmes which are available to anyone over the age of 10 years old.

This powerful duo of charities will offer and encourage both physical rehabilitation and mental health support. The Frank Bruno Foundation have trained two practitioners from The Reach for Health Centre team in their unique programmes

Frank Bruno, MBE said: “I am really excited in the collaboration between my charity, The Frank Bruno Foundation and The Reach for Health Centre.

"Working together I know we will be able to reach more of those who are struggling with both their physical and mental health.

"I look forward to what we can all achieve together.”

It is common for those who have had health trauma to then go on to experience problems and struggles with their mental health as a result of trying to process and deal with the physical difficulties of their “new normal” way of life. The Reach for Health Centre will be starting mental health programmes for adults during March, 2025.

The Reach for Health Centre is a unique health rehabilitation facility based in Stefan Hill, Daventry. The Centre supports people recovering from an extensive range of health conditions including stroke, heart and cardiological, pre and post joint replacement and the management of long term health issues from MS to diabetes.

The Centre also offers various classes including Active Healthy Ageing, Strength and Balance . The team consists of qualified Occupational Therapists, Physiotherapists and Rehabilitation Practitioners. The Reach for Health Centre has been a registered Charity since 2010.

