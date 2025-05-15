Fostering relationships in Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire Children’s Trust (NCT) are highlighting the power of relationships that are formed through fostering and the impact that it can make to a child’s life this Foster Care Fortnight.

Throughout the next two weeks, NCT will be joining in with the campaign to thank foster carers for all they do and raise awareness of the life-changing impact fostering can have.

This year’s theme ‘The Power of Relationships’ highlights the vital connections at the heart of fostering. The bonds that children and young people have with their foster carers help them to grow and thrive with many resulting in lasting relationships into adulthood. Foster carers play a crucial role in providing safe, stable, and nurturing homes for children and young people.

Fran, a foster carer for NCT, still has a great relationship with the young person that she fostered previously. She said: "He stops by the house and we have a good catch up.”

We are also highlighting the incredible relationships that are formed between fellow foster carers who support each other in this vitally important the role. One of our foster carers said “Fellow foster carers have become like extended family”.

Colin Foster, Chief Executive of NCT said: “It is wonderful to see so many amazing relationships formed through fostering, with the child or young person and the whole team around them. This gives our children and young people a sense of community and belonging, teaching them how to form positive relationships.

“It’s heart-warming to see the incredible bond that our foster carers have with children and young people, each other and our practitioners.”

Nationally there is a shortage of 6,000 fostering households and in the East Midlands Region, we need 360 additional fostering households. In Northamptonshire, we have over 1,100 children in care who need loving, secure, stable homes.

Olivia Ives, Assistant Director of Corporate Parenting said: “We need more foster carers in Northamptonshire and welcome people from all walks of life to come forward and find out about fostering. There is no such thing as an ideal foster carer, you can foster regardless of your age, identity, sexuality or religion.

“You could make a real difference to the lives of children and young people by becoming part of our fostering team where lasting relationships are made.”

If you’re keen to learn more about fostering or ready to take the next step, contact NCT on 0300 126 1009 or attend an information event found on www.fosterme.co.uk.