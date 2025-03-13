Forterra donates £1,000 to Buckinghamshire oxygen therapy programme

Building products manufacturer Forterra, headquartered in Northampton, has donated £1,000 from its Community Fund to the Chilterns Neuro Centre in Wendover, Buckinghamshire.

The funding will provide critical support for the charity’s oxygen therapy programme, enabling the centre to deliver 45 oxygen therapy sessions to its members.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, the Chilterns Neuro Centre has evolved from a small organisation supporting people with multiple sclerosis (MS) into a leading community-based healthcare centre catering to those with MS and Parkinson’s as well as stroke survivors. By offering tailored treatment plans and a wide range of therapies, the charity helps its members manage their conditions and lead a more fulfilling life.

The donation from Forterra will significantly enhance the centre’s ability to deliver its oxygen therapy programme, which provides more than 4,000 treatments annually. These sessions are crucial for managing symptoms of neurological conditions and reducing the strain on NHS services.

UnSug-Forterra-NeuroCentre-06022025-12 - Members of the Neuro Centre, Julie Palmer and Kenny Martin

The oxygen therapy programme, a cornerstone of the centre’s services, allows patients to breathe pure oxygen in a pressurised chamber. This treatment has been shown to alleviate fatigue and improve various neurological symptoms, enabling members to maintain their quality of life and manage their conditions more effectively.

The centre also provides resources and social groups for carers and relatives, helping to address isolation and improve overall well-being for the families of those affected. Many of the centre’s members have also been inspired by the services to support running the centre as staff volunteers, which gives them a crucial sense of purpose, especially for those who may have had to retire from other work due to medical issues.

Danielle Medd, Fundraising Manager at Chilterns Neuro Centre, said: “We’re a local, community-based centre, but anyone recovering from a stroke as well as those suffering from MS or Parkinson’s can sign up to access our services. The funding from Forterra has been instrumental in enabling us to continue providing life-changing treatments like oxygen therapy, and this support ensures that individuals living with neurological conditions can access the care they need to lead fulfilling lives.”

Joe Parker, Head of Marketing Communications at Forterra, said: “The Chilterns Neuro Centre is doing incredible work supporting people with neurological conditions, and we’re proud to contribute to their vital services. Forterra is committed to supporting organisations that make a meaningful impact in their communities, and it’s inspiring to see the difference the Chilterns Neuro Centre makes in people’s lives.”

The Forterra Community Fund provides funding or building products to charities, clubs, and organisations that positively impact their local communities. To learn more, visit Forterra’s Community Fund page.