Five Brixworth care home couples reveal secrets of long-lasting love on Valentine’s Day

HC-One’s Pytchley Court Care Home, in Brixworth, Northampton celebrated the theme of love and relationships by bringing together couples who have shared decades of companionship, with some marriages lasting over 60 years. Five couples at Pytchley Court have shared their heartfelt stories.

Pytchley Court residents Oscar and Joan Gammons' love story started in Portsmouth in September 1946, when they were both at college. However, the couple were forced to separate when Oscar served in the Army in Egypt for four years while Joan travelled to Canada.

Despite a ten-year separation, the pair stayed connected through writing letters to each other. Joan also famously rejected 27 proposals before accepting Oscar's.

Paul and Jody Toomey

The couple will celebrate their 69-year wedding anniversary in August this year. They have two daughters, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

HC-One Pytchley Court resident Oscar Gammons said:

“The stronghold for a lasting relationship is to keep your head down and come to terms with each other. You should always keep your head down. Women make the decisions while men go along with their choices."

Pytchley Court residents Trevor and Doreen Lane first met at a Village Hall Dance in 1956. After sparking a strong connection, the pair got married in November 1958.

Martin and Olive White

The married couple will celebrate 67-years of marriage this November. Their most treasured moments have been visiting several countries over the years.

The couple have enjoyed many trips to Greece through their beloved cruise holidays and they also marked their golden 50th wedding anniversary in America. They have three children and four grandchildren.

HC-One Pytchley Court resident Trevor Lane commented:

“The stronghold for their lasting relationship is being faithful and no serious arguments.”

Oscar and Joan Gammons

Pytchley Court residents Paul and Jody Toomey first met at an 18 and over social group in 1978. The couple subsequently tied the knot in 1985 at St. Peter and Paul’s Church on Abington Park, Northampton.

The married couple enjoyed their honeymoon in Montreal, Canada. Paul and Jody share a passion for music, films, and have travelled to destinations like Croatia, Rome, and Turkey.

The couple will celebrate their 40-year strong marriage this year. Paul and Jody have two children and four grandchildren together.

Pytchley Court residents Martyn and Olive White first started their romance at a mid-summer Meadow Fair in Northampton in 1961. Martyn was 22 and Olive was 21 years old when they started courting.

They were together for five years and got married in 1966 at St. Jones Church in Northampton. They had a traditional white wedding, and they will celebrate their 59-year marriage this year.

Their relationship has blossomed and been filled with adventures to Switzerland and South Africa. Olive's passion for photography helped document their journey together in a holiday album. They have two children, four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Pytchley Court resident Martyn White said:

“The stronghold of our lasting relationship is trust, being kind to each other, and never sleeping on an argument. If you can go to bed thinking about a person you love, and wake up with them still in your thoughts, and you have got no question of doubts, then that's the kick."

Each couple shared their unique perspectives on what makes a marriage last. Pytchley Court residents Ron and Jayne Knight, who met over Christmas dinner in 1970 and married in 1974, offered candid advice.

Jayne stated:

"In relationships you always love your partner, sometimes you don't like them which is allowed. Never expect perfection, and love is worth fighting for."