First local charity to receive £1,000 through Market Harborough Building Society prize draw

Market Harborough Building Society (MHBS) has announced a £1,000 donation to Marlow House in Desborough, made possible through its new monthly prize draw scheme. The donation was awarded following a customer nomination, highlighting the community’s direct role in supporting local causes.

This marks the first in a series of monthly donations as part of MHBS’ new campaign which encourages customers to save and support their local community. Each month, one customer is randomly selected to nominate a local charity to receive £1,000, reinforcing Market Harborough’s commitment to its Thrive! Agenda and its customer and community-first values.

Annie Cossar, Chief Customer Officer at MHBS commented “This prize draw is about giving our customers the chance to support the charities they care about most. It’s thanks to one of our members that this first £1,000 donation is going to a brilliant local cause, Marlow House. It’s a great example of how saving with us can help your community thrive, and we’re excited to see which charity our customers choose next.”

Marlow House is a day care centre that’s open every weekday to support the local community. Its services also extend to meal deliveries, providing transport and access to other much-needed support services. The charity’s mission is to improve the quality of life of people in Rothwell, Desborough and the surrounding villages and to promote independent living.

Market Harborough Building Society colleagues handing over the cheque to Marlow House staff.

Diane White, Centre Manager at Marlow House shared “We’re incredibly grateful for this support. It’s heartening to know that our work resonates with the community and that we’ve left an impression on the winning customer so that they nominated us. This £1,000 will make a real difference. Whilst we already have a range of games, and activities that our clients have the opportunity to enjoy, we want to spend the money on further increasing the range of activities, speakers and events we are able to offer, and this donation will enable us to do so.”

The donation was handed over during the charity’s relaunch event on 17 July, hosted at their premises on Gold Street, Desborough.

This initiative is just one of the ways MHBS is celebrating 250 years of the building society movement in 2025. As part of this milestone, MHBS is proud to share the celebrations with its customers and communities, continuing a long tradition of mutual support and local impact.

The next monthly prize draw winner will be announced later in July. More details about the prize draw can be found at https://mhbs.co.uk/prize-draw-product/.