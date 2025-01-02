Fire Service reminding Daventry residents of the dangers of fire setting
Of the nine fires, six involved domestic wheelie bins. NFRS is therefore asking residents to keep their bins out of sight, and if possible, only put them out on collection day, to help deter people from committing this form of anti-social behaviour.
Intentional fire setting is dangerous, and while these fires have all been contained, even small fires in bins can spread quickly and become a risk to the public, wildlife, and property.
Anti-social behaviour of this kind can also affect communities, pollute our environment, and can have a detrimental effect on resources, diverting fire crews away from emergencies.
The joint Arson Task Force for both Fire and Police is working with partners to reduce these incidents where possible and identify suspects.
The Task Force is asking members of the public to report any information they may have about these fires or any future fires, to help gather evidence so that these incidents can be stopped.
Anyone with information about deliberately lit fires is asked to report it to:
101 – the Police non-emergency number
Online at www.northants.police.uk
Anonymously through Crimestoppers - www.crimestoppers-uk.org or 0800 555 111
The Arson Task Force at [email protected]
In the event of an ongoing fire, always call 999.