Fenny Marina joins Cruise Moor scheme: Expanding boating opportunities in Earls Barton and Fenny Compton

Last December, five independent family run marinas which includes White Mills Marina in Earls Barton joined forces to launch a new national initiative for boating enthusiasts Cruise Moor.

Designed to encourage boaters to explore the UK’s stunningly beautiful inland waterways network, Cruise Moor gives boaters who sign up for a one year’s mooring on any of the participating marinas the opportunity to stay on each of the marinas on a discounted visitor mooring for up to two weeks. And since it launched it has become increasingly popular resulting this month with another family run marina joining the Cruise Moor Scheme.

Ideally located in Fenny Compton on the Southern Arm of the Oxford Canal, Fenny Marina was bought by Ashleigh and Anita Pinder in June this year, and with the couple’s extensive knowledge across all aspects of boating combined with their desire to provide excellent customer service and facilities, its fit within the Cruise Moor scheme which includes Overwater Marina, Aqueduct Marina, Droitwich Spa Marina, Dunchurch Pools Marina and White Mills Marina could not be more perfect.

Commenting, Marina Manager for White Mills Marina, Earls Barton Georgina Wickham said, “As independent family run marinas, we work incredibly hard to go that extra mile to provide a personal service with fantastic facilities. Fenny Marina joining the scheme is fabulous news for our boating community and it’s a great location to add to our offering. We are thrilled to welcome them to Cruise Moor. Ashleigh and Anita share the same aspirations as all of us and are keen to encourage boaters to get out and about and explore our extensive river and canal network.”

Such is the increase in interest from marinas across the UK to join the Cruise Moor Scheme that further announcements are expected over the coming months.

Boaters wishing to find out more should contact any of the participating marinas.