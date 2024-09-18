Farmers in Northamptonshire urged to be vigilant to avoid hay bale and field fires
Due to recent dry conditions, foliage and shrubbery are very dry and it doesn’t take long for a fire to spread and become significant.
Despite the number of both deliberate and accidental fires decreasing since last year, the Service is still being called to a significant number of hay bale and field fires, as well as fly-tipping and bonfires.
Farmers and small holding landowners, when harvesting, should keep bale stacks out of sight where possible and at least 10 metres apart, and keep bales away from roadsides and not stacked under electricity cables.
Farmers are being asked to consider the risk of fire occurring and what dangers this may present and take efforts to remove or reduce any fire hazards to keep themselves and their property safe.
When choosing where to stack bales:
- Select a site away from any potential fire hazards and sources of ignition, and not near buildings
- If there is public access to the field via a footpath etc, consider providing signage to warn people to keep away
- Do not build stacks over underground services such as gas pipes or water mains and fire hydrants
- Do not work or build a stack under or within 10 metres of overhead power lines
They should also take the following fire precautions:
- Multiple stacks should be sited at least 10 metres away from each other and any nearby buildings to prevent fire spread and to allow safe manoeuvring between them. However, you may wish to consult your insurance company and local authority for advice
- Avoid siting stacks near public access and roads, as these are vulnerable to fires from discarded cigarettes, littered glass, and deliberate arson
- Keep bale elevator engines free of straw and other debris to avoid causing a fire
- Do not allow smoking near stacks
Andy Evans, of the joint Arson Task Force, said: “We are asking that farmers and rural landowners take care and reduce further risk of these fires. Due to the dryness of the surrounding land, fires involving hay bales can spread out of control quickly, so it is vital that we work together to reduce the risk of them starting at all.”
Farmers that are concerned about fire setting on their land can contact the Arson Task Force by emailing [email protected]
A risk intelligence visit may be undertaken with the potential of increasing measures to prevent further attacks.
Farmers or members of the public are asked to report any suspicious activity to the Police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers - but in the event of an actual fire, should dial 999 immediately.
