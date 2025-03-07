Elections 2025 - Become a Town Councillor
Could you be one of them?
A councillor's primary role is to represent their ward and the people who live in it. Councillors provide a bridge between the community and the council. As well as being an advocate for your local residents and signposting them to the right people at the council, keeping them informed about the issues that affect them and the place they live.
As part of the role you will need to build strong relationships and encourage local people to make their views known and engage with you and the council. Good communication and engagement is central to being an effective councillor.
Still interested?
If you want to find out more visit Daventry Town Council's website where you will find all the relevant information and application forms.
Alternatively you can email: [email protected] or call 01327 301246 if you have any questions regarding the role.
The deadline for receipt of nomination forms is 4pm on Wednesday 2nd April 2025!