Elections 2025 - Become a Town Councillor

Become a Councillor

Daventry Town Council will be holding its elections on 1st May 2025.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Could you be one of them?

A councillor's primary role is to represent their ward and the people who live in it. Councillors provide a bridge between the community and the council. As well as being an advocate for your local residents and signposting them to the right people at the council, keeping them informed about the issues that affect them and the place they live.

As part of the role you will need to build strong relationships and encourage local people to make their views known and engage with you and the council. Good communication and engagement is central to being an effective councillor.

Still interested?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you want to find out more visit Daventry Town Council's website where you will find all the relevant information and application forms.

Alternatively you can email: [email protected] or call 01327 301246 if you have any questions regarding the role.

The deadline for receipt of nomination forms is 4pm on Wednesday 2nd April 2025!