East Midlands Airport announces 1 May as launch for barrierless drop-off system

A new barrierless system to make dropping off passengers at East Midlands Airport quicker and easier is to be introduced next week.

East Midlands Airport has confirmed that its new barrierless and cashless system for Rapid Drop Off will go live on Thursday 1 May 2025.

Switching to the new system will improve the overall experience for drivers and passengers by streamlining the process. By removing the existing barriers, drivers will be able to pass through more smoothly without needing to stop at the exit, reducing congestion and helping to avoid additional charges caused by delays when leaving the area.

The new system will use automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology, similar to that used at other UK airports and familiar locations such as bridges and tunnels. Cameras will identify vehicles by their registration number and automatically log their use of the Rapid Drop Off zone.

Rather than stopping at a barrier and paying on exit, drivers will simply leave the area and then have until midnight the following day to pay the charge — either online or over the phone. There will be no changes to existing charges, and no payment will be made at the exit. Frequent users, including taxi drivers, will be able to set up an auto-pay account for added convenience.

Payments can be made by visiting pay.eastmidlandsairport.com or by calling 0345 222 1517. Both the website and phone line will go live shortly before the existing barrier system is removed, with clear signage in place at the drop-off zone.

The move follows a recent redesign of the airport’s Rapid Drop Off area to help ease traffic flow, provide extra and more clearly marked-out parking spaces, as well as more pavement space to make it safer and easier for pedestrians. This is the latest development in a series of improvements that have been carried out recently at East Midlands Airport, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year. These include the transformation and enlargement of the security hall to introduce next-generation scanning equipment which is already coming on-stream; new and improved bars, restaurants and Escape Lounge; upgrades to toilets and baby change facilities; refurbishment of the Meet & Greet office; and upgrades to the runway and taxiways.

Mike Grimes, Customer and Planning Director at East Midlands Airport, said: “We’re really pleased that these new arrangements for dropping off passengers at the airport are ready to go live next week. It’s going to make it quicker and easier to drop people off and, along with the recent redesign of our Rapid Drop Off area, improve the flow of traffic. It’s another step forward in making everything as effortless as possible for people choosing to fly from East Midlands Airport.”