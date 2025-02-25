Downton Abbey Star Peter Egan is urging Daventry dog lovers to put their best paw forward to help the World Cup dogs of Morocco.

March 1st 2025 is the first Day of the Morocco Dog, and the International Animal Welfare Protection Coalition (IAWPC) is urging participants around the world to put their best foot, or paw, forward for the three million street dogs, who are being cruelly slaughtered to prepare for the FIFA football World Cup 2030.

Many dogs are poisoned but survive the experience which leaves them in a debilitated and critical state. Others are beaten, shot and stabbed.

Peter, who as well as Downton Abbey has had a long career in film and TV, appearing in shows including Ever Decreasing Circles, Chariots of Fire and Afterlife, said: "I am walking for the dogs on Saturday as I am appalled by what is going on in Morocco.

Peter Egan with his beloved rescue dog Pippa, who sadly passed away this year - Animal News Agency

"These beautiful animals are being slaughtered in the streets, all in the name of FIFA's football World Cup, and it is down to people like us to say that this is not something that we support.

"Please join me in taking part on March 1, and show Morocco and FIFA that the world is watching."

You can sign up for the IAWPC's Day of the Morocco Dog sponsored walk and receive your free action pack by emailing [email protected]

The IAWPC has a growing number of celebrity supporters, including electronic music pioneer Gary Numan, TV vet Marc Abrahams and world renowned conservationists Jane Goodall and Chris Packham. And the coalition has organised the global sponsored walk after receiving requests from concerned Moroccan citizens to help cover veterinary bills to provide emergency life saving treatment for the dogs.

Peter Egan hopes that Daventry dog lovers will take part in the sponsored walk on Saturday - Animal News Agency

The IAWPC, which is a group of respected global animal charities including In Defence of Animals, PETA, Dogs Trust, RSPCA, and the Soi Dog Foundation, is aiming for 406 registered participants, all walking, or running, a sponsored 5k which when combined totals 2030 kilometres for the dogs endangered by the World Cup preparations.

You can register for the event for free by emailing [email protected] leaving your name and location. Participants are also being asked to share photographs or videos of their challenge on the day.

Les Ward, president of the IAWPC, said: "What is happening in Morocco is horrific, dogs are being killed in the most brutal ways in full view of the public including children on a daily basis.

"FIFA was told that the killings had stopped in August this year, this is not true, FIFA knows this, the Moroccan government is doing this and we need them to stop these blatant acts immediately.

"Day of the Moroccan Dog is a way for people around the world to show their support for the dogs, and make their voice heard. Send a clear message to Morocco and FIFA that the world is watching.

"Anyone can take part, get out a Sharpie and write on a t-shirt a slogan of your choice. This is a universal inclusive event which is designed to make as much noise as possible”.

To sign up for the walk and get your free action pack email [email protected] find out more about the campaign go to www.iawpc.org